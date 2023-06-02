June 2, 2023
Liquified Creative Receives a 2023 Communicator Award of Distinction 

Liquified Creative recently received a 2023 Communicator Award of Distinction for their promotional campaign surrounding the absolute auction of a multi-million dollar Sarasota, Florida property for DeCaro Auctions International.

This prestigious award recognizes excellence in marketing and communications each year. With over 3,000 entries received worldwide, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive awards programs honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. 

Liquified created award-winning video, digital, and print materials for the luxurious beach mansion on the Gulf of Mexico, which were vital components of the comprehensive promotional campaign. The campaign yielded impressive metrics, generating high levels of interest and engagement, as well as the successful sale of the property.

This is the fifth Communicator Award win for Liquified, having previously been recognized for their outstanding work in branding, website design, and social campaigns. 

“Our marketing and advertising programs are precision-targeted, and work within a specific time frame for each of our luxury real estate auctions. It has been a pleasure to work with Liquified Creative; we find their team to be highly qualified, performing many complex aspects of our marketing itineraries, combining creative artwork and press releases while meeting the deadlines for television, print, and digital advertising. In working with Liquified Creative, it’s all under one roof, and they continue to impress us with their results,” said Daniel DeCaro, President and Founder of DeCaro Auctions International.

Other winners of the award include Bank of America, PBS, AARP, and many more. To find out more details about the campaign visit https://www.liquifiedcreative.com/portfolio/decaro-auctions-international-sarasota/

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Man Shot in Leg While Walking in Annapolis Neighborhood

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

