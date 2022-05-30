Chesapeake Yacht Club Celebrates 75 Years and New Floating Docks

The Chesapeake Yacht Club (CYC) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year as well as the dedication of two more state-of-the-art floating docks. Festivities will be held on June 11, 2022, beginning at 11:00am.

“This is a monumental occasion”, said Sheri Nelms, Commodore of the Chesapeake Yacht Club. “CYC is one of the oldest yacht clubs on the Chesapeake Bay and has been continuously serving members for 75 years. Our Club has a rich history of providing a wide range of land-based and marina services. We have grown and evolved over time to best meet the needs of our membership. Members enjoy the traditional activities of a yacht club combined with the most modern amenities. In addition, CYC has supported and developed strong bonds with the local Shady Side community.

To appeal to a broader range of members, CYC has expanded its membership categories to now include:

Boating Memberships, our traditional category for people who keep boats at CYC

Non-Boating Associate Memberships for those who want to enjoy our facilities but do not keep a boat at the Club

Active Military Memberships in support of those who serve our country

Intermediate Memberships for young people just now getting into boating

Commodore Nelms continued: “We are also celebrating the completion of our dock modernization program, a major $5 million investment. CYC now offers three state-or-the-art floating docks that can accommodate boats of all sizes up to 70’ including catamarans. A fourth, traditional fixed dock is also available should members prefer fixed slips. Our deep-draft slips are designed for both powerboats and sailboats with 50-amp or 100-amp AC power service depending upon the slip size.”

Escape to Chesapeake Yacht Club and enjoy the pristine waters, spectacular sunsets, and diversity of wildlife of the West River. Less than 30 minutes from the Beltway and centrally located on the Bay, CYC provides a casual environment featuring social activities, youth programs, organized cruising, regattas, and the camaraderie of fellow members set in a beautiful location. Facilities include a river-view swimming pool, beautiful grounds, an onsite fuel dock, and a restaurant providing casual and fine dining with indoor and outdoor service available. Plus, there is no Bay Bridge traffic between you and your boat.

