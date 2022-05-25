Annapolis to Host Memorial Day Parade on Monday

The City of Annapolis will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30. The parade steps off at Amos Garrett and West Street at 10 a.m. sharp, with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street, and concluding at City Dock.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country,” Mayor Buckley said. “We can never fully repay that debt to their families and loved ones, but we must honor their sacrifice with a day of recognition.”

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to Annapolis Police’s direction.

The City of Annapolis trash collection that would normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ADA Paratransit services will also be available within this time period.

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, along with the closure of the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

