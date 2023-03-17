Daily News Brief | March 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An update on Annapolis Police Communications. Some exciting news about festivals–notable wing, Irish, and Seafood! The cranes under the bridge are now rescheduled for tomorrow. The SHA cleaned up 120 tons of our trash along roadways–don’t litter. Unscrambled-Words.com gives us the ten hardest words to spell and I am not on board with most of them. The Annapolis Opera is presenting The Marriage of Figaro this weekend, today is St. Paddy’s Day–please be responsible! And tomorrow is the sock burning, but it is sold out!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Trixie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

OK, all of you that are going hard today–be careful. Take an Uber or Lyft because we want to see you back here on Monday! We do have some news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Had lunch with the new PIO from the Annapolis Police Department and had a good discussion about my issues with the department’s communication. I am glad he reached out and I expect we will see a less adversarial relationship. He also said that the police department expects to have some information on two pedestrian hit and runs–one along Chesapeake Avenue and another on Chinquapin Round Road. So that’s some good news.

Also had breakfast with ABC Events–these are the guys that do the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival coming up on April 1st–stay tuned for some ticket giveaways on Tuesday for that! But the Annapolis Irish Festival is earlier this year–May 6th and it is really going to focus on the music, so I am pretty excited about that. And then they are doing the Maryland Seafood Festival and I got some interesting scoop on that, which will surprise a bunch of people but was sworn to secrecy. And they also do the Bay Bridge Paddle which will be on September 23rd! ABCEventsInc.com will get you tickets and all the info you need!

You’ve heard the phrase “a slow boat to China” right? Well, let me tell you about a slow boat to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The closure of the bridge to accommodate the cranes passing underneath has been delayed. It is now happening TOMORROW and the Key Bridge will shut down for 30 minutes around 9:30 AM and the Bay Bridge also for 30 minutes at 1:30 PM.

This is awesome and depressing at the same time. The State Highway Administration has been performing Operation Clean Sweep and in the past year collected 120 tons of trash along our roadways. Let that sink in for a minute. Other numbers–that equates to 5,300 truckloads of trash at a cost of $7 million per year. You can help–if you see trash, go to SHA’s website and under the “contact us” link there is a service request and they will send someone out. But the easiest way is to be a human and don’t toss your crap on our roadways!

Unscrambled-Words.com released a list of the hardest words to spell according to Google searches and I agree with most. Restaurant is number one…I disagree. Followed by pneumonia… I agree. Appreciate…disagree. Receipt…I can see that. Beautiful .. huh? Niece..that whole i before e thing trips up many. Maintenance…maybe. Bougie…c’mon that is a made-up word by Gen Z. Diarrhea…I completely agree here. and #10 is congratulations…and I don’t see the difficulty, but then there was the time Annapolis Middle School hung the banner spelling it with a d.

OK and three big events this weekend! St Paddy’s Day all over town–my recommendations are Galway, Rams Head, Mother’s, Killarney, Castlebay, and Boru. Tomorrow is the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Oyster Roast and Sock Burning from noon to 4 pm–but it is sold out, so if you have tickets congratulations! And finally, the Annapolis Opera is presenting the Marriage of Figaro this weekend at Maryland Hall. Performances are tonight and a matinee and evening performance are on Sunday. Tickets at AnnapolisOpera.org

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– we play with Trixie a very friendly beagle whose young owners broke up and they couldn’t keep Trixie so they surrendered her. Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for irresistible photos, a video, and information on how you can give Trixie her fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Save Our Trees. And we are dropping film fest bonus pods every day up until the festival that begins on Thursday. We’ve dropped Waves Apart and Out in the Ring. Today is Las Abogadas from local filmmaker Vicky Bruce, and Sunday will be a sailing one–Melges: Th Wizard of Zenda! Do check them out and get your passes and tickets at annapolisfilmfestival.org

Phew, and now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around. All that in just a bit.

