Baysox Fall to Erie in Extra Innings

What started as a breath of fresh air for Bowie, they had hit it big with three runs in the second inning to take a two-run lead. However, it ended in a fourth-straight loss for the Baysox in extra innings against the Erie SeaWolves. The Baysox got some solid base hits off, but when it seemed like the wheels were turning, they were struck down.

Though the game was tied at four for six innings, the SeaWolves snuck away with the 6-2 win off of a single from Andrew Navigato to send Parker Meadows home. A wild pitch got Gage Workman to third and Dylan Rosa hit his third RBI of the night to send the third baseman home.

Things took off in the top of the first with a home run from SeaWolves slugger Kerry Carpenter. This was the first home run Drew Rom had given up all season, but it wouldn’t be the last.

In the bottom of the second, Maverick Handley singled with a grounder to right field. Joey Ortiz took first after taking a ball to the hand, and Cesar Prieto took over at first by hitting into a force out. A triple from Gunnar Henderson sent home Handley and Prieto, then Henderson found his way home off of a double from Hudson Haskin.

The SeaWolves responded with a massive game-tying blast by Dylan Rosa. His two-run home run knocked Drew Rom out of the game. Andre Lipcius pushed Erie ahead later in the frame; he doubled off of Jensen Elliott, jumping Erie back ahead 4-3.

Wilmer Flores did not have as effective as a start as his Double-A debut, allowing seven hits in just 4.1 innings. While he did fan seven batters, he was charged with all four of Bowie’s runs. However, the fastball was working high, and the Baysox took the bait on six swinging strikeouts.

Things changed in the bottom of the fifth when Dario Gardea made his Double-A debut for the SeaWolves. Oritz hit a line-drive double to the left side with two runners aboard, sending Jordan Westburg home to tie the ball game heading into the sixth inning.

Thanks, in part, to four scoreless innings by Bowie’s Noah Denoyer, and two by Erie’s Gerson Moreno, the game extended into the tenth.

Following Erie’s attack on Ryan Conroy (L, 2-2) in the tenth, Bowie was shut down in order by Yaya Chentouf (W, 1-1) in the bottom of the frame to close the door.

The Baysox have now lost three consecutive games and 12 of their last 14 games. As Bowie falls to 14-25 on the season, they will try to rebound in the third game of their series with Erie on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

