April 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Man Dies When Tree Falls. Shooting Update. Thanks Mark and John!

Today…

A man is killed when a tree falls into his home. An update on an Eastport shooting victim. Politics with Reilly, Saab, and McMillan (sounds like a law firm), Parole Rotary shredding event, and two great guys doing a great thing for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park and Leeward Market!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yes, it is 420. And what has me thinking is all of these dispensaries making a big deal out of it. I mean I always took 420 as sort of slang and underworld… but dispensaries are anything but–they’re big business, dealing with prescriptions and big bucks. Not Spicoli blazing up in the van. I dunno. OK, enough of the things that keep me up at night. Let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A sad story out of the Broadneck peninsula. On Monday night, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Holly Drive West for a large tree into a dwelling. There were five occupants of the home, 4 adults, and 1 child. Two older adults were able to get out of the home and the fire department rescued a female in her 40s and a child, but the male in his 40s was declared deceased at the scene. It is believed that it was a family of three and two grandparents. The grandparents and child were either not injured or suffered very minor injuries. The mother was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. This is the second fatality this year from a tree falling into a home. On February 22, a Crofton woman was killed in the same manner. Both of these were after significant rains with moderate winds which set up a perfect situation for a tree to become uprooted.

Actually, it was a week ago that we told you about a 15-year-old that was shot in the Eastport Terrace community. We had heard from neighbors that he had passed–this was unconfirmed. And the APD was being a bit coy with releasing the information only saying that he was stable when he was flown out. Well, we have confirmed that he did in fact survive. He had undergone emergency surgeries, was in a coma for a period, but is on the mend still in the hospital–so some good news I guess…when it could have been a lot worse.

Some political news. State Senator Ed Reilly, who represents District 33…Crofton, Odenton, Seven, parts of Millersville, and some Severna Park has decided to not seek re-election. Delegate Sid Saab who represents that district as well will instead run for the Senate. Both are republicans. And in the County Executive race, Herb McMillan made a pledge yesterday to roll back recent tax increases saying that current County Executive Pittman increased income taxes by more than 12% and has plans to hike them again. McMillan says that he will cut them, and then introduce a cap if elected.

People are always asking me about shredding events…so here is one coming up on Friday…Earth Day.. at the Farmers Market at Truman and Riva. Sponsored by the Parole Rotary it will happen from 9 am to noon. It is free..but if you want to leave a donation, they will gladly accept it. Obviously, you can bring paper and all. But they are also collecting old computers, phones, tablets, and other tech, books to support their Books for International Goodwill, old towels, bedding, gently used toys and unopened food for the SPCA, and sweaters, coats, and jackets for the Just One Sweater effort. So take the next day or two and find out what you can donate and shred and head on over Friday morning.

I don’t know Mark McCulloh or John Wakeman…I do know Rick Wakeman but that is a different story. But John and Mark are doing a great thing. If you become a member of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, they will give you a $20 gift certificate to Leeward Market–one of my faves in town. Why? Well they both love the museum and Leeward and right now with BGE tearing up all the streets in the area, Leeward is feeling a slump in business, So they want to bring the community together for the benefit of all. The museum gets a new member, the member gets a few free meals, and Leeward can breathe a bit easier! So if anyone knows these two–tell them I said thanks! And membership.. individuals start at $50, families are $100, and then some awesome perks come in at the $150 level like free docking, free admission to the Winter Lecture Series, and more. I am a proud commander-level member. So go, become a member at amaritime.org and grab a Leeward gift certificate… pro tip for Leeward– their egg salad is amazing and surprisingly, so is their pizza!

And some pod news… On Saturday for our local business spotlight–Unity Gardens and next weekend, former Capital Editor Rick Hutzell and his new venture– Meanwhile in Annapolis!

