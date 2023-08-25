Anne Arundel County Investigating 10th Homicide of 2023

A Baltimore man has died as a result of a shooting in a Glen Burnie apartment complex. This is the 10th homicide of the year for Anne Arundel County.

On August 25, 2023, at approximately 12:50 AM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Bruton Court in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males inside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel. He has been identified as 20-year-old Lamarge Antoine Prettyman Jr. of Baltimore. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The second victim, a 23-year-old male from Baltimore, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victims were accompanied by a third male who was uninjured.

Police believe the three males were in the hallway outside of an apartment when they were shot at by an unknown subject, who immediately fled. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

