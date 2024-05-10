May 10, 2024
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are back at the SPCA on Bay Ridge Avenue, and joining Billy, Kelly, and John today is Cricket (who is NOT related to the other Cricket in the news lately)!

Cricket has a sad story and needs a loving home to live out the rest of her life! She came to the SPCA in pretty bad shape and is currently being treated medically and has a prescription diet. The vets believe she is in renal (kidney) failure. She is a senior pup at 16-years-old. And while she moves a little slow, she is not in pain and is a very happy, calm, and loving dog. She is housebroken, enjoys slow walks, and gets along with other animals and humans! With kidney failure, a prognosis is difficult, but one guarantee is that Cricket will give you all the love she has for as long as she has!

In Subaru news, we are still in awe that Annapolis Subaru and their Share The Love event raised $75,000 for this year’s Hometown charity, the Ulman Foundation. And Subaru earned the #2 spot on Forbes list for the Best Brands for Social Impact–not just cars! And Billy reiterated some of the attractive financing rates (like 0% on a Solterra), so a Subaru should be in your future! We noticed lines in the parking lot of the SPCA’s new building so it is getting close–once inspections are done, they have a few finishing touches and then the humans move in first and finally the Parade of Animals to their new home!

Cricket

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

Pints 4 Paws Crafy Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for her? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Close Menu