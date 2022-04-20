Bowie Blowout! Baysox Tops Akron 20-6

The Bowie Baysox walloped the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium, knocking around the Southwest Division foe, 20-6. Bowie cracked four home runs, including three consecutive homers in the eighth inning. Most of the excelling offense came in the first inning and the eighth inning, as Bowie plated eight runs in both frames. The 20 runs scored is the most by one team in a single game in all of baseball so far this season, majors or minors.

Despite the lopsided score, Akron took the early lead on the night against Bowie’s Zach Peek. Will Brennan looped a one-out double to right field to plate the early run, but Peek was able to guide through the trouble before allowing any more runs. The right-hander was only able to toss four innings for Bowie before being replaced by Conner Loeprich. With the Baysox already ahead by 11 when Loeprich entered, Akron made a slight push at a comeback, tagging the reliever for five runs across the fifth and sixth innings, including a two-run home run by George Valera. Following Loeprich, Bowie got scoreless relief outings from Nolan Hoffman (W, 1-0) and Shelton Perkins.

The first of three offensive explosions for Bowie came in the first inning. Following a one-out double by Jordan Westburg, Bowie drew a pair of two-out walks to load the bases, and Hudson Haskin pushed Bowie ahead with a two-run single. Shayne Fontana followed with an RBI single to knock starter Hunter Gaddis (L, 1-1) out of the game, but the inning simply would not end. Dylan Harris, making his Double-A debut, doubled to plate another run, and Maverick Handley hit his first home run of the season for two more runs. After Adam Hall was hit by a pitch, Westburg collected his second double of the inning to score the eighth run.

Continuing their assault on reliever Manuel Alvarez, Bowie scored four more times in the second inning, including a bases-loaded walk for Handley, a two-RBI single by Hall, and a wild pitch to score Handley.

After Akron finally settled the storm for five innings, the visitors elected to send a position player to the mound for the eighth inning, reigniting Bowie’s offense. With outfielder Jonathan Engelmann pitching, Bowie scored another eight runs, featuring RBIs from Hall and Andrew Daschbach, as well as a set of back-to-back-to-back home runs by Haskin, Fontana, and Harris, with Haskin kicking off the line with Bowie’s first grand slam of the season.

Bowie and Akron will continue their six-game series on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, for the first Woof Wednesday of the season. Fans in attendance are welcome to bring along their dogs, as long as the additional guests are vaccinated and leashed at all times. The first pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

