St. Patrick’s Day Shooting in Glen Burnie Sends 17-Year-Old Girl to Hospital

| March 17, 2022, 03:41 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a St. Patrick’s Day shooting that has left a 17-year old girl recovering in a local hospital.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of the 6000 block of Harris Heights in Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her torso. An officer provided medical care for the victim until relieved by Fire Department personnel.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Evidence and information received leads detectives to believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

