St. Patrick’s Day Shooting in Glen Burnie Sends 17-Year-Old Girl to Hospital
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a St. Patrick’s Day shooting that has left a 17-year old girl recovering in a local hospital.
On March 17, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of the 6000 block of Harris Heights in Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her torso. An officer provided medical care for the victim until relieved by Fire Department personnel.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Evidence and information received leads detectives to believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
