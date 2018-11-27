Eastport Elementary kicks off playground campaign, PlayEastport, tomorrow morning

The Eastport Elementary School (EES) PTA is excited to announce the launch of PlayEastport, a Capital Campaign to Improve the Community Green Space at Eastport Elementary, with a goal of raising $250,000 for a new playground and comprehensive green space restoration at the Elementary School. In preparation for PlayEastport, the EES PTA has put aside $38,000 and has a wide-ranging plan for raising the additional funds needed, in addition to fully funding their normal budget for academic support programs at the school. In conjunction with the Principal and Staff at the school, as well as the entire Eastport Community, PlayEastport’s goal will be to create a comprehensive space that not only serves the students at Eastport but the Eastport community, as the largest green space in Eastport, and the only large-scale recreation space. Renovation of the school grounds may also include a soccer field, baseball diamond, basketball court and green stations designed to become living classroom gardens to support STEM and Environmental Literacy curriculum.

Eastport Elementary is home to over 250 students from Pre-K through 5th grades, all of whom make ample use of the play structures and green space during recess, class breaks and before and after school. However, the play structures on the field are aged – some are over 30 years old – and the students need new, safe and engaging play structures. Additionally, the recent building renovation resulted in the basketball court being built on the first baseline of the baseball field, a safety issue that needs to be remedied. “Our current playground equipment is outdated and unsafe for our children. We would like new and exciting equipment to make our playground a place where children will have safe, stimulating and healthy opportunities to play that they so need and deserve,” said EES Principal Susan Gallagher, “It will also be a wonderful addition to the community.”

While the school system will pay for the removal of the old equipment and some ground preparation, they are not able to fully fund the comprehensive improvement of the grounds. As with any Capital Campaign, the support of the larger Eastport community will be crucial to its success and EES PTA looks forward to working with the residents and businesses to succeed with this project. Annapolis Yacht Club Commodore Jim Ellis says, “Annapolis Yacht Club is pleased to have played a role in kicking off the Eastport Elementary PTA’s fundraising drive to create a new play space for its students and the community at large and looks forward to working with them in the future for PlayEastport.”

The EES PTA Is excited to kickoff PlayEastport on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, November 27. Using the tag #playeastport, PlayEastport’s Giving Tuesday kickoff goal is $10,000. Facebook and PayPal are matching all donations made to PlayEastport through the EES PTA facebook page: www.facebook.com/EastportElementaryPTA/www.facebook.com/EastportElementaryPTA/.

Interested sponsors, volunteers, donors should email Neilye Garrity at [email protected]

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB