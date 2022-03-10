March 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Bullets and Axes in Annapolis. Murder Arrest. Electric Buses. AMFM Scholarship!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating another “shots fired” incident in Eastport. They also deal with another ax attack. Anne Arundel County Police made a murder arrest. BWI is getting 8 new electric buses. And AMFM has a scholarship for musicians getting ready to graduate high school this spring!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 10th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, this week is flying by fast. Had lunch yesterday at Davis’s with Dr. Nataf from AACC to catch up and to talk about his semi-annual survey about local issues. If you want to participate, make sure you sign up for our newsletter and you’ll get an invite when it is ready. There’s a form to sign up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net And that steak sandwich at Davis’s… Amazing! Anyhow, we have news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This first story has audio of actual gunfire. The shots keep coming. Seems like I say that a lot. Well, the latest was in Eastport again. Just after midnight shots rang out along President Street in Eastport. Police arrived and initially did not see any evidence of the incident. There were twelve shots ………. However, they received a second call a bit later from a resident saying that her home had been struck. When the police came back, they found the empty shell casings. Thankfully there do not appear to be any injuries, however, the home suffered broken windows and damage to the interior.

And on West Street, the axes apparently keep flying. On Tuesday afternoon a man came into a store in the 2000 block of West Street with an ax. He started smashing the cases and stole 2 Chromebooks. One employee was struck in the forearm with the ax and the other fled to safety. Police did identify a suspect–a 44-year old man from Annapolis and he was arrested without incident. And I said the axes keep flying… in case you missed it, back on February 18th, a man was assaulted in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven by an ax-wielding man and suffered minor injuries but more significant ones to his car. Police did not have a suspect in that case and we are unsure if the two are related! Crazy!

And sorry to do this but more police news. This is somewhat good. But the Anne Arundel County Police have arrested an 18-year old man from Brooklyn and charged him with the murder of Devin Freeman on February 27th. This was the man who was found along Ritchie Highway suffering from gunshot wounds. The Capital is reporting that the police cracked the case after finding social media messages between the two trying to complete a drug deal.

BWI is going green. Well, greener. Yesterday the Board of Public Works opened up the checkbook and gave the green light for the purchase of 8 new electric buses. The buses run about $858K a piece and the total contract is $6.85 million. These are 24 seat buses designed to shuttle people between parking lots and the terminal. They get 200 miles per charge! That seems like it might not make it even a day to me…. hmmm.

And here’s some good news for area students who are musicians! AMFM, Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians is accepting apps for the fifth annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. The deadline is April 15th and to qualify you need to be a current high school student in the county and preparing to graduate in May or June. Be a musician active in high school chorus, band, orchestra, or other performance groups. Decent grades…you need a 3.0 GPA. And intending to pursue a bachelor’s in music performance in the fall of 2022. You also need to submit a video showing your chops! All the details are online at am-fm.org

And as we wrap it up, up this Saturday on the local business spotlight… Fence & Deck Connection… and I bet you are frothing at the mouth for another snippet from Senator John Astle! Well, you are in luck!

Definitely want to catch this one when it releases next week!

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

