Man Dies in Overnight Severn Fire

A man thought to be in his 60s died last night in a house fire in a Severn home. This is Anne Arundel County’s first fatal fire of the year.

Just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 7900 block of Quarterfireld Road for a reported shed fire.

First arriving firefighters found a small, two-story, single-family dwelling with fire conditions on both floors. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes by 30 firefighters from Anne Arundel County and the BWI Fire & Rescue Department.

While conducting searches of the home, firefighters discovered a male occupant inside. He is estimated to be in his 60s and was declared deceased at the scene.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will assist with identification and determining the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. Fire department officials have said that no working smoke detectors were present.

