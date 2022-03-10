Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Dies in Overnight Severn Fire

| March 10, 2022, 06:45 AM

A man thought to be in his 60s died last night in a house fire in a Severn home. This is Anne Arundel County’s first fatal fire of the year.

Just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 7900 block of Quarterfireld Road for a reported shed fire.

First arriving firefighters found a small, two-story, single-family dwelling with fire conditions on both floors. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes by 30 firefighters from Anne Arundel County and the BWI Fire & Rescue Department.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

While conducting searches of the home, firefighters discovered a male occupant inside. He is estimated to be in his 60s and was declared deceased at the scene.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will assist with identification and determining the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. Fire department officials have said that no working smoke detectors were present.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake