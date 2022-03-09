Chesapeake Life Center to Host Adult Grief Support Programs This Spring

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually this spring.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Four-Week General Grief In-Person Support Group is a facilitated group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating grief in a community of trust. A four-week commitment is required. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7 to 28, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Two groups will be meeting both in-person and virtually:

Child Loss Support Group will meet both in-person and virtually. This group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet on our Pasadena campus as well as via Zoom for Healthcare from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, April 6, May 4, and June 1.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following group will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month, April 13, May 11, and June 8.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

