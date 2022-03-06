Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Glen Burnie Park Elementary Teacher Honored as One of Best in Nation

| March 06, 2022, 04:11 PM

Joanie Gulden

Glen Burnie Park Elementary School students, staff, and families have known for years the impact that Joanie Gulden has had in the classroom.

Now, the nation knows it as well.

Gulden is one of 117 educators and organizations across the United States to receive 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest recognition a K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching.

“This award brings into focus the crucial part mathematics plays in education,” Gulden said. “It proves that hard work, innovation, and diligence pay off. Most importantly, I want to celebrate our students and the successes they have made.”

Gulden, a former Anne Arundel County Public Schools student who has returned to her home school district to teach, has worked in AACPS for 15 years. She has spent the last eight at Glen Burnie Park Elementary School.

An energetic, collaborative, and passionate educator, she prides herself on placing student growth at the center of everything she does.

“Joanie has a passion for math like no other,” Glen Burnie Park Elementary School Principal Colleen McFarland said. “She brings excitement and fun to learning while also creatively ensuring instruction is relevant to all our students. Her knowledge runs deep and her energy is palpable. Joanie truly makes a positive difference for students, teachers, and our school community.”

As an honoree, Gulden will receive a certificate signed by the President and a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. She will also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

