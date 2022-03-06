Zaminah Williams of Hanover Chosen for Leadership Maryland Class of ’22

Leadership Maryland has announced that Zaminah Williams, President/CEO at Onyx Consulting Services, LLC, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program as a member of the Class of 2022.

Williams is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most important issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB