State Police Investigating Shooting Incident in West Annapolis

Maryland State Police from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges.

The accused is identified as a 40-year-old man from Washington, D.C. He is charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, firearm use in the commission of a felony, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal drug possession, and other related criminal charges. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., on September 26, 2022, troopers from the Annapolis Barrack received a call from a motorist, later identified as the suspect, advising that he was being chased. Troopers located him and his vehicle in West Annapolis near Annapolis Street and Monterey Avenue. He was driving a silver Acura ILX with District of Columbia tags.

Once they made contact with the suspect, troopers observed a bullet hole through the front windshield of his car. Investigators believe the gunshot may have come from inside the vehicle. While conducting a nearby ground search, troopers located a black Ruger handgun.

A subsequent vehicle search resulted in numerous shell casings and suspected crack cocaine. The shell casings matched the type of gun located during the ground search. The man was subsequently placed under arrest without incident.

There have been no victims identified to date.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident or may have been a victim of a shooting in this area to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800 or [email protected]

