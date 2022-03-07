March 7,, 2022 | Daily News Brief | What A Parade! Annapolis Man Killed On I-97. Film Festival Slate Released. Podcast News!. Monday Money Report!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

What a Shamrock Stroll and what a parade! The Maryland State Police are investigating an accident that killed an Annapolis man. The Annapolis Film Festival has released its slate of films and they are amazing! Steve Palmer from TransWorld Business Advisors has some words about inflation which is nipping us all. Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, our LBS on Saturday is celebrating their grand opening today. A very brief snippet from former Senator John Astle from a podcast releasing later this month–it’s one I am MOST proud of.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 7th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow. That’s all I can say about this weekend! More than 1000 participated in the 8th Annual Shamrock Stroll pub crawl on Saturday and I do not even want to venture a guess as to how many turned out to The St. Patrick’s Parade. Once again, Johnny O’Leary did not disappoint with 108 units and a parade that thrilled probably about 10,000 … my guess… people for more than 2 hours. It was so great to see people that I haven’t seen in years! Well done. But, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Maryland State Police are investigating a bizarre accident that claimed the life of an Annapolis man this weekend on I-97. Just before midnight on Friday, two vehicles were traveling north on I-97 together–friends. One vehicle, operated by a 40-year old Glen Burnie woman stopped in the left lane near the Crownsville exit with her lights off. Her friend, identified as Victor Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis pulled over to the right shoulder, exited his car, and was going to see if she needed help. As he was crossing 97, another vehicle in the left lane came upon the unlit and parked vehicle and swerved to avoid the collision, but ended up striking Aguilera and killing him. The driver of the stopped vehicle was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

We’ve been telling you about the Annapolis Film Festival coming later this month and we’re excited. They have just released the slate of films and it does not disappoint. Opening night is To Olivia. Closing day is Peace By Chocolate. And in between, there are more than 70 others including one that is getting a lot of Oscar buzz– King Richard with Will Smith about Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Passes are on sale at annapolisfilmfestival.org and individual tickets will go on sale next week–but a pass is the way to go unless you are looking for one specific film. Check out all the films in our article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and stay tuned for a podcast with Lee Anderson and Patti White–the founders and producers of the festival—we’re talking later this week!

Inflation. It’s here. Especially in the gas stations, it seems! I know I know ouch! But check out the article Steve Palmer from TransWorld Business Advisors has to say. He penned one that may take the edge off the stress. Scroll back to Saturday and give it a read!

And speaking of Saturday, I hope you caught the Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center local business spotlight with Dr. Molly. Their grand opening is today–so if you have some skin concerns…there’s your sign. Up next weekend, Fence & Deck Connection and you want to be on the lookout for what has to be my best bonus pod with former Senator Astle. We talk a little politics, but mostly his 13 months spent in Vietnam in a no holds barred conversation–caution, it gets very deep and dark, but here’s a snippet from a lighter moment.

That’s going to drop on the 16th I think and we’ll be sharing some more snippets. I am really very proud of this one and thank John Astle for his candor.

And before we check out, be sure to check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.net later today for parade photos!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann “yeah still don’t look at your 401k statement” Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

