February 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Accident Involving Light Rail. Peroutka iRunning. Commanders. Blood. Beatles!

Today…

A man was killed when his car was struck by an empty light rail train in Linthicum. Former County Councilman Michael Peroutka is running for Attorney General. The new football team in town is The Commanders–yawn. Rams Head has an amazing show at Maryland Hall on March 8th. And the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has a great Winter Lecture Series on tap for tonight!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I’ll say it again. It was so great to hear Rob Timm back on the radio yesterday morning on WRNR. OK, lots o news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash yesterday morning about 9 am up in Linthicum at Camp Meade and Maple Roads between a light-rail train and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The Honda, was in the path of the train when it was struck and we do not have any information if the signals were working. The train was empty at the time.

Some quick political news. Former County Councilman for District 5 Michael Peroutka has filed papers to run for Maryland Attorney General. Peroutka was a single-term councilman ousted by Amanda Fiedler in the primary. Peroutka founded a law practice with his brother that is essentially a debt collector. He has his share of controversy…was a member of the League of the South, worked very closely with disgraced judge Roy Moore on his Senate run, and at one point said that the song “I wish I was in Dixie” was his national anthem. So there is that!

So, the Redskins..I mean the Washington Football Team is now called the Commanders. The team did a horrible job of keeping it under wraps.. WJLA helicopter spotted the banner in the team store, Joe Theissman spilled the beans on a podcast and NPR had some sleuths following the domain. Their Twitter announcement was amusing–you had to scroll several pages to find someone who liked it. So, what do you say? Go commies? Go comms? Personally, I like Go Commando!

There’s a clickbaity headline on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. The Parole Rotary Wants Your Blood. And they do. On Tuesday at the farmers market on Riva Road from 9 am to 2 pm, they are bringing in AAMC’s blood bus. There is a huge shortage of blood right now so every pint helps. And when you donate through AAMC, it stays here in the community! Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the story, there is a link to sign up for a time slot!

Rams Head announced a VERY cool show at Maryland Hall on March 8th. It is a tribute to the Beatles called It Was Fifty Years Ago Today with ..check this out. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff from the band Chicago, Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts, Badfinger and Denny Laine from the Moodies. So if you are a Beatles fan..and who isn’t? Tickets are on sale now at MaryllandHall.org and RamsHeadOnStage.com

And tonight.. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park rolls on with their Winter Lecture Series. It is virtual again this year and the cost is only $10…but included for no cost with a membership… up this week at 7 pm is Leslie Reeder-Myers an Anthropology Professor at Temple in Philly–my alma mater…talking oysters– Ancient Oysters and Modern Messes..how archaeology can clean the bay! AMaritime.org is where you need to go to get tickets or buy a membership. And while you are there–pick up a few tickets to the sock burning.. psych! Sold out. I warned you. But hey, I got mine!

And as we wrap it up, up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, it is Tracie and Sarah from the Naval Academy Museum…did you know they had one? And the list of upcoming ones is great. A whole bunch of great businesses and organizations are on deck. And keep sending me suggestions of any organizations or businesses that should be spotlighted– [email protected] or a DM on Twitter @eyeonannapolis

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather–snow..ice…rain.. something’s coming! All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

