The Parole Rotary Wants Your Blood*

Before Rob Smith died of cancer, he needed many blood transfusions to help him in his battle for life. The blood was generously provided by the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Each year the Parole Rotary Club sponsors a blood drive in his honor to pay back what was so freely given. This year the Bloodmobile will be at the Anne Arundel Farmers Market, 275 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Please consider giving a pint of your blood to the Anne Arundel Medical Center so they can help others during their time of need. Make an appointment by signing up online at https://bit.ly/3m6ZelF. Select a time slot, click on the Submit and Sign Up button, enter your name and email address, and click on the Sign Up Now button.

Rob joined the Parole Rotary Club in 2004, was President of the club and an extremely active fundraiser and granter of funds to needy 501(c)3 organizations in the Annapolis area. Please help honor his memory and give your gift of life to others.

To learn more about the Parole Rotary Club and its activities, please visit www. http://parole-rotary.org/.

* Click-baity headline because there is a blood shortage and yours is really needed if you are able!

