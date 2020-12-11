Liquified Creative and Eye On Annapolis re-launch tipping platform for out of work service industry employees



Annapolis-based advertising agency Liquified Creative and Maryland news platform Eye on Annapolis collaborated last spring to launch a three-part initiative, #AnnapolisGives , aimed at providing support for the Annapolis community during COVID-19. The initiative, officially named Designing Change Together, featured three main components designed as a way to give back to our community in a small way. “We’ve been cheerleaders for the local business scene and community since 2009 and have received so much support; giving back was really a no brainer. Especially now,” said John Frenaye, Publisher of Eye on Annapolis.

Designing Change Together offers a secure and easy virtual tipping platform called Annapolis Gives, which directly supports those working in the service industry. In a collaborative effort, Liquified Creative and Eye on Annapolis were able to develop a website where service-industry professionals can sign up to receive tips directly via a secure transaction directly to their PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp accounts.

Currently, the website allows users to give and receive tips via PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp. Those who give or receive support are encouraged to share positive messages of inspiration on social media using the hashtag #annapolisgives. Tagged content will be featured via a feed on the website as another way for community members to stay engaged.

Service industry employees can register here.

And neighbors who want to help out a service industry employee can do so right here.

“Positive change is happening every day in the shadows of COVID-19. From people donating PPE’s, to neighbors supporting restaurants and small businesses, to children in our communities drawing messages of inspiration on their driveways. That’s why we felt it was important develop this initiative,” said Shawn Noratel, Founding Partner and Creative Director of Liquified Creative. “We believe that Annapolis, and the entire state of Maryland, is not only defined by its leaders—it is defined by the leadership of its citizens. Now more than ever is a time for everyone to be an agent of positive change and action.”

Visit annapolisgives.com to learn more about this initiative, sign up, and share support.

