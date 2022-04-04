Tab Benoit Returning to Rams Head On Stage for Two Shows

Tab Benoit, Respected Louisiana-based blues guitarist-vocalist and storyteller extraordinaire, has launched an ambitious 2022 Spring-Summer National Tour with the Whiskey Bayou Revue and will be in Annapolis for two shows!

Tab Benoit will have two big nights at Rams Head On Stage, Sunday, April 10, and Monday, April 11. Showtime: 8 pm each night. For tickets, www.ramsheadonstage.com .

Benoit is one of the featured musicians in the Sony Picture Classics 2022 movie JazzFest: A New Orleans Story, Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern’s documentary on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“With a grin on his face and sparkle in his eye from all the love he was receiving he grabbed his trusty Thinline Telecaster and without a seconds hesitation ripped into an absolutely blistering introduction to “Why Are People Like That”, wrote Splice Magazine in a recent live review of Benoit’s live show. “His band laid out a perfect beat for Tab to weave his six-string magic. Tab’s vocal delivery was spot on, but his playing was otherworldly. There was no denying who was the master guitar player on tonight’s bill.”

Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn’t rely on any effects and his setup is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers.

