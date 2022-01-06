Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Fire Causes Significant Damage to Bunche Street Home in Parole Section of Annapolis

| January 05, 2022, 09:20 PM

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to the unit block of Bunche Street in the City’s Parole neighborhood for a house fire just before 7:00 pm.

On January 5, 2022, The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bunche Street after receiving numerous calls from neighbors. When crews arrived, they were met with fire from the rear of the single-family wood home. The fire quickly spread and consumed most of the rear of the home.

Five adults, four children, and one dog have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.  There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

By 8:00 pm, the fire had been placed under control, but crews would remain at the scene for several more hours to handle any hot spots that might flare-up. Neither a cause nor a damage estimate has been determined at this point.

