Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, returns to Maryland Hall on Saturday, June 8th

Fiery fancy footwork sets the stage ablaze when the aptly named company, Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, returns to Maryland Hall for a performance on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 pm. Celebrating 40 years as a performing arts company, this very special 40th Anniversary Concert will feature special guests Tim O’Brien, Charm City Junction, and Baakari Wilder, along with many other stellar performers who have been a part of Footworks’ legacy. Also celebrating 40 years as the region’s cultural hub, Maryland Hall is excited to bring the best in acoustic music and percussive dance to their stage. Tickets are $25 and $20 for members.

Footworks has been coming to Maryland Hall almost since its very beginning. The company began rehearsing at Maryland Hall in 1980 and shortly after began presenting bi-annual concerts in the Hall. As both organizations mark four decades in the arts, an anniversary concert was a natural fit to celebrate the milestones! With a dazzling and diverse array of traditional and original music and choreography, Footworks’ performances reach all ages and backgrounds.

Since 1979, Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble has delighted audiences of all ages and cultures around the world. Footworks thrilled audiences as guest artists in the London run of Riverdance and was honored to be one of eight groups chosen to represent American culture in Japan on a tour with the Smithsonian Institution. Footworks, recognized as pioneers in bringing traditional Americana music and percussive dance to the concert stage, is also dedicated to teaching and working with youth and is recognized for over 39 years in Arts-In-Education.

Footworks remains true to traditional American music and percussive dance and presents connected roots and branches from many cultures. All of Footworks programming is a celebration of the cultural diversity found in the United States. The Washington Post declares, “The eruptive joy of Footworks dancers is as contagious as laughter!”

You don’t want to miss this special concert of world-class singing, hot strings and flying feet! For more information or tickets, visit MarylandHall.org or contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

