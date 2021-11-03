Here is Anne Arundel County’s Plan for Distributing Vaccines to Children

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced the County’s plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years old, after the CDC approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech for youth. Vaccinations will begin on Friday, Nov. 5.

“The Department of Health has put together a plan that will quickly and equitably provide vaccines for children across our county,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “While we expect there to be more demand than supply for a short period of time, I want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has received 4,950 first doses, which it will begin using on Friday, Nov. 5 to vaccinate children. Appointments for the first Department of Health vaccinations will be released in two batches, at 7:00 PM on Wednesday and 12:00 PM on Thursday, to help ensure parents do not miss an opportunity to sign their children up due to work schedules. To schedule an appointment, go to www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

“Vaccinating children will protect them against COVID and keep them safer in school and over the holidays,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said. “The vaccine is safe, free and effective, and is the same vaccine that many adults received. It’s a key step in getting to our new normal.”

The first Department of Health vaccinations on Friday will take place at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold. The Department will also utilize its vaccination sites at Baymeadow in Glen Burnie, Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, and Lula Scott Community Center in Shady Side, beginning the week of Nov. 8. Hours of clinic operations will be posted with registration information at www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

Beginning the week of Nov. 8, the Department of Health will prioritize vaccination clinics for youth to help rapidly vaccinate the newly eligible population. The Department of Health is working with Anne Arundel County Public Schools on additional vaccine availability through elementary school sites, and will release those registration links in conjunction with Anne Arundel Public Schools (AACPS).

Through permanent sites and school-based clinics, the Department of Health will make 3,850 vaccine appointments available the week of Nov. 8, and an additional 1,800 slots available for the week of Nov. 15. Appointments will be added later in the month as federal vaccine supply increases.

From its initial allocation of youth doses, the Department of Health will reserve 760 doses to be distributed through channels that help ensure equitable access, for families and children who face barriers to accessing appointments through an online portal. Through its Health Ambassadors, external partners, and other outreach opportunities, the Department of Health will help distribute these doses to those families.

In addition to the Department of Health’s vaccinations, more than 30 pharmacies and more than 10 pediatricians’ offices will receive vaccine doses. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician to determine whether they can get vaccinated through the pediatrician’s office.

Large chain pharmacies enrolled in the federal vaccine program will receive doses directly. The following smaller pharmacies will have limited access to pediatric COVID vaccine doses in this initial allocation:

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC)

Broadneck Pharmacy

Lake Shore Drugs

Allswell Pharmacy

Jai Pharmacy

Soleil Pharmacy

Quarterfield Pharmacy

The emergency use approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger children represents a key step in protecting youth from COVID-19. For more information about vaccine safety and availability, go to https://www.aacounty.org/covidvax/.

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS