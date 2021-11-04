THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Broadneck High Volleyball Forfeits All 2020 Wins Due to Infraction

| November 03, 2021, 08:51 PM

Broadneck High School’s varsity volleyball team will forfeit all of its wins from the fall 2020 season because of a COMAR out-of-season violation regarding the number of returning players who can participate on a non-school,
outside team.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools imposed the penalty after an investigation by the school administration and the AACPS Office of Athletics. The violation took place last school year just prior to the abbreviated competition season that was conducted for fall sports in the Spring of 2021. The team won four out of five games during that mini-season.

Additional disciplinary action was taken with regard to the involved coach.

Source :
AACPS

