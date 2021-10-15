October 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Fifth Homicide of the Year. County Executive Response to Bus Driver Proposal. Navy Football. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis has reached its fifth homicide of the year after a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon. There is also an ongoing investigation of a stabbing that occurred in Crofton on Thursday morning. County Executive Pittman responded to the AACPS and Board of Education’s request for more funds to increase bus driver wages. Another Navy loss, plus a weekend full of events you won’t want to miss!

Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Friday, October 15th 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m officially outta here- so until the next time. But first, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Thursday at approximately 1pm, a man was shot on Pleasant Street and transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. This shooting happened in broad daylight, and marks the 5th homicide of the year for Annapolis. Detectives are investigating this incident, and asking anyone with information to call 410-260-3439.

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 5:25 a.m. officers responded for an assault in the 2100 block of Priest Bridge Drive in Crofton. When officers arrived they located an adult male victim with a stab wound to his torso. The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect who produced a pocket knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A knife was recovered from the suspect. This investigation is ongoing and Western District detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

As we mentioned on Wednesday, the Board of Education sent County Executive Pitman the requested budget to raise bus driver wages. Pittman released the following statement: “I received the Board’s supplemental budget request yesterday to fund this plan, and began reviewing it with my team. While we conduct that review, I have instructed our legislative staff to move forward with an emergency supplemental budget bill at Monday’s County Council meeting.

We will do our due diligence and work with the Council to make sure the supplemental budget request is an efficient, fiscally responsible package that will accomplish our goal – getting our kids to school, on time, every day.

I want to thank the Board of Education and AACPS leadership for moving quickly this past week to finalize and present this proposal. I look forward to working with our County Council members in the coming weeks to review and pass this legislation.” sounds like they may take some time to get it done now that the ball is in their court.

And, another Navy loss. Last night Memphis defeated Navy with a score of 17-35. The next Navy game will be at home and is against Cincinnati. The game will be on October 23rd and is at noon, rather than the usually scheduled 330pm games. Tickets are available at navysports.com

We have lots of events coming up this weekend you WONT want to miss.

The Annapolis Sailboat Show still going THROUGH Monday- We recommend buying tickets in advance online at annapolisboatshows.com

The Maryland Corn Maze is still going on up in Gambrills, and the Renn Fest in Crownsville–both all weekend long. The Corn Maze is open through November 7th, but this is the 2nd to last weekend Renn Fest will be open, so make sure to go on down, grab a turkey leg and watch some jousting.

Anne Arundel County Police Headquarters, and South River High School. Please note- there is a four box or bag limit, and leave binders, clips, x-rays, adhesive labels, and electronics at home. Saturday is the community shred-a-rama! PII, cyberthreats and identify theft are all concerns we are facing. From 9am to 12pm on Saturday October 16, locations across Anne Arundel County will have commercial shredding trucks set up to safety watch your personal documents be shredded. Stop by one of four locations: Brooklyn Park Middle School, Arundel Crossing West,Headquarters, and South River High School. Please note- there is a four box or bag limit, and leave binders, clips, x-rays, adhesive labels, and electronics at home.

Baysox for some family fun at the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch. Head up to the stadium and pick out your pumpkin, ride some rides, and play some festive games. Tickets are online at On Sunday October 17, join the Bowiefor some family fun at the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch. Head up to the stadium and pick out your pumpkin, ride some rides, and play some festive games. Tickets are online at baysoxshop.com

The League of Women Voters is hosting a mayoral forum on Tuesday, October 19 at 7pm with Mayor Gavin Buckley and Candidate Steven Strawn. Head on over to Knesth Israel for a discussion on local issues na candidates proposed solutions.

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- Rehab 2 Perform, and next weekend .. Jason Cherry and Mission Escape Rooms

Quick programming note… John (or, if you haven’t figured it out my dad) will be back on Monday if he doesn’t wreck the car on the way, but Ann is headed out of town so there will not be a Monday Money Report

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, have patience with the visitors in town, get out and do something festive and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

