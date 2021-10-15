Annapolis Police Investigating Mid-Day Homicide, City’s Fifth for 2021

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the City’s fifth homicide of 2021. The shooting happened today during broad daylight on Pleasant Street.

On October 14, 2021 at approximately 1:00 pm Annapolis Police Officers responded to the unit block of Pleasant Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This is the City’s fifth homicide of the year and is the location where shots were fired that killed Michelle Cummings, a Midshipman’s mother back in June.

