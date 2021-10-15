Local Radio Station WNAV Sold

WNAV-1430, Annapolis’ AM radio station has reportedly been sold.

According to All Access, Sajak Broadcasting, the longtime owner of WNAV has sold to BMSC Media.

FCC, PAT SAJAK’s SAJAK BROADCASTING CO. is selling Full Service-Oldies WNAV-A/ANNAPOLIS, MD to BMSC MEDIA; the contract for sale was not available in the FCC’s database THURSDAY afternoon, although the sale shows up.

Details of the sale of the 73-year old station are not currently available, nor is it know if any changes are planned at the station. Sajak Broadcasting, a company owned by Wheel Of Fortune host purchased the station n 1998. Sajak and his wife Lesley are part-time residents of the area and are known for their philanthropy in the area, particularly the Pat & Lesley Sajak Pavilion at the Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB