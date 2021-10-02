LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs UCF | October 2, 2021 | 3:35 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and UCF meet for the third time in series history when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Truist.

UCF is the only team Navy has not beaten since joining the AAC in 2015. Navy has also played fewer games against UCF than it has against any other team.

Navy will play the third-toughest schedule in the country based on opponent winning percentage from 2020. The Mids’ 12 opponents this fall combined for a 72-42 (.632) record last year. Only Arkansas (.644) and UMass (.644) have tougher slates based on last year’s results

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:10 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:21:30 pm, followed by a flyover and a parachute jumper (3:28 pm).

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:32 pm.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will carry Saturday’s game with Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the call.

The Navy Football Insider Show with Joe Miller will air on Thursday night from 7:00-8:00 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM). Pete Medhurst, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff will also contribute to the show.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 1:30-2:30 pm on Saturday with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.

The Navy Football Insider Show with Scott Wykoff will air on WBAL Radio on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst and Miller on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

