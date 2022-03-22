Mail Carrier Attacked While Delivering Mail in Annapolis

A mail carrier was attacked along his route in Annapolis according to the Annapolis Police Department.

On March 21, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street for a reported assault in progress.

When officers arrived they located the victim, a postal worker, who was bleeding from the face and ear.

The victim advised officers that he was attacked by an unknown male at random. The victim was punched in the face and had an earring ripped from his ear.

The unknown suspect fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.

This is one block away from the March 17th shooting of a teen.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS