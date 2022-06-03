3 Sectors that Maryland Businesses Can Look to for Loyalty Inspiration

Join Choice Privileges® for free and turn your fall getaways into future rewards like free nights, gift cards and more! Stay 3+ nights, get 5,000 pts. T&Cs apply. Register Here: https://t.co/TUWmxbrpeg pic.twitter.com/JxcGDX8ji1 — Choice Hotels (@ChoiceHotels) September 13, 2021

The modern business owner in Maryland has plenty to think about. Keeping a venture operating on a day-to-day basis is of course vital, but there are many other elements that need to be on the agenda too – from forward planning and staffing to how they market their services.

Promotions, offers and deals often play a key role in the latter and it is fair to say that they can be used in a range of ways these days.

Vital tools

For many businesses, offers may be a vital tool in their efforts to attract new customers. However, it is important to remember that deals can be useful when it comes to customer retention too. The right promotion might just encourage repeat purchases and keep certain individuals coming back for more.

So, if you are thinking about the latter and how to encourage a bit of loyalty, where could you turn to for inspiration? Here are a few sectors that are well worth monitoring.

1. Travel

There are always deals on offer in the travel sector and there is plenty to consider in terms of loyalty. For instance, you could look at schemes like Choice Hotels International’s Choice Privileges.

The loyalty program recently unveiled a Stay Twice, Earn A $50 Gift Or Reward Card promotion. Under the terms of the deal, members who complete two separate stays at participating hotels will earn points for a card that can be redeemed at a range of brands. The deal is a good example of a brand offering perks to customers who regularly use their services.

2. Online casinos

The online casino industry is no stranger to promotions, as many brands make use of them to attract and retain players. This is highlighted by the different offers here on an in-depth review of BetRivers, with the page referencing the iRush Rewards premier loyalty program.

It explains how players get loyalty level points when they make wagers on the casino and betting site, while they can then redeem the points to buy rewards. The review adds that the site has ten loyalty program levels, including an invite-only Elite level. Could a similar tiered system work for your business?

3. Retail

Many different promotions are used in the retail world and it is interesting to reflect on how some brands focus on loyalty.

Prime Day is back this July! Dream deals coming your way! — Amazon (@amazon) April 28, 2022

For instance, Amazon tends to offer deals to its members through concepts like Prime Day. The event has become a big draw, with it generating plenty of buzz and even articles dedicated to it. For example, GameSpot has published an article discussing when this year’s event will be held.

Important inspiration

Regardless of the sector, you are involved in, it is worth looking far and wide for inspiration on how to move your operations forward.

If you are keen to develop some loyalty with your customers, we hope that the suggestions above might help you come up with ideas. Finding the right approach to retention and loyalty could be vital as you aim to take your operations to the next level.

