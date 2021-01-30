School Board to return to the Boardroom in person on February 3rd

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will resume in-person Board meetings beginning on February 3, 2021.

Meetings will be conducted in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

Due to physical distancing requirements, the public will not be allowed to attend the meetings in person. However, the Board will continue to accept both verbal and written public comment and will announce revised guidelines later this week.

Board meetings will begin at 6 p.m. through at least June 2021 and will continue to be broadcast live on AACPS-TV and AACPS’ YouTube channel.

“As we prepare to begin reopening schools in a hybrid learning environment no later than March 1, it is important for our Board to also move back into the building in which we have historically held our meetings,” Board President Melissa Ellis said. “As is the case with our schools, our Board will continue to adhere to appropriate health and safety protocols as we continue to serve our students, our employees, and the public.”

The Board held its last meeting in the Board Room on November 4, 2020.

