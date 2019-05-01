Zachary’s Jewelers to unveil Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest winners on May 5th

“Do you like it, mom?” While a child’s treasured drawings often ends up on the refrigerator, Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis and Severna Park turns that art into custom jewelry pieces designed by children.

For the eighth straight year, Zachary’s invites area fifth grade children from public and private schools to submit their designs for the 2019 Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest. The directions are simple: using pencil or ink on a standard size sheet of paper, create a jewelry design that incorporates something about mom.

“Every year we are just as excited as the first year that we held the Mother’s Day Design Contest,” said Erica Christian, Custom Jewelry Design Manager. “The day that we award the winners, the store is filled with excited semi-finalists and their families. My favorite part about this contest is being able to show the kids the excitement and joy to give a gift that they have put effort and thought into for someone that they love.”

To see the designs, stop by Zachary’s Jewelers in Severna Park at noon on Sunday, May 5th!

For more information on Zachary’s Jewelers, please visit www.zacharysjewelers.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB