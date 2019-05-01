“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Zachary’s Jewelers to unveil Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest winners on May 5th

| May 01, 2019, 01:02 PM
Rams Head

“Do you like it, mom?” While a child’s treasured drawings often ends up on the refrigerator, Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis and Severna Park turns that art into custom jewelry pieces designed by children.

For the eighth straight year, Zachary’s invites area fifth grade children from public and private schools to submit their designs for the 2019 Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest. The directions are simple: using pencil or ink on a standard size sheet of paper, create a jewelry design that incorporates something about mom.

“Every year we are just as excited as the first year that we held the Mother’s Day Design Contest,” said Erica Christian, Custom Jewelry Design Manager. “The day that we award the winners, the store is filled with excited semi-finalists and their families. My favorite part about this contest is being able to show the kids the excitement and joy to give a gift that they have put effort and thought into for someone that they love.”

To see the designs, stop by Zachary’s Jewelers in Severna Park at noon on Sunday, May 5th!

For more information on Zachary’s Jewelers, please visit www.zacharysjewelers.com.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here