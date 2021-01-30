Rams Head On Stage gets back to booking shows–check these rescheduled ones out!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Rams Head On Stage is currently operating at a 100 person capacity reserved, seated venue. Masks are required upon entry and exit, and while at your table if you are not eating or drinking. All tables are 6 feet + apart from each other and guests are only seated with people they know.
12/27/20 Stephen Kellogg rescheduled to 4/16/21
12/29/20 Deanna Bogart rescheduled to 4/22/21
12/30/20 Deanna Bogart rescheduled to 4/23/21
1/8/21 Hollis Brown rescheduled to 8/27/21
1/23/21 Kasim Sulton rescheduled 4/24/21
1/29/21 Jay Mohr (6:30 & 9:30 shows) rescheduled to 10/1/21
1/30/21 Lower Case Blues rescheduled to 3/13/21
2/19/21 Chris Smither rescheduled to 11/18/21
3/6/21 Masters of Telecaster rescheduled to 7/31/21
3/9/21 Rams Head Presents Daughtry at The Modell Lyric CANCELLED – Refunds are available at point of purchase
3/10/21 Ides of March rescheduled to 10/13/21
3/21/21 Wishbone Ash rescheduled to 3/20/22
3/25/21 Watkins Family Hour rescheduled to 9/28/21
3/26/21 Sabbath rescheduled to 9/24/21
