January 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | A new COVID strain for Maryland. Bells will be ringing for victims. Happy Birthday to the library.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating another murder in Severn that left a 28-year old Odenton man dead. Governor Hogan announced that the new UK strain of COVID is in Anne Arundel County. Annapolis will commemorate the COVID victims on Tuesday with a bell ringing ceremony. The General Assembly is in session today at noon so be patient with the lawmakers. And the Anne Arundel County Public Library is celebrating its 100th birthday!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, January 13th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Coming just three days after a fatal shooting in Severn, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating another murder just a few blocks away. On Monday just before 8pm, police were called to the 8300 Block of Flintlock Court in Severn for an injured male. When they arrived, they found a 28 year old male identified as Deontae Swingler suffering from serious blunt force trauma to his upper body. EMS arrived and unfortunately, Mr. Swingler passed away at the scene. Witnesses were able to put the police on the trail of a suspect and he was located and arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree murder. The suspect is a 38 year old male from the 9200 Block of Bridle Path Lane in Laurel. Police are still piecing this all together and anyone that has any information should call detectives at 410-222-4700

Some bad news on the Covid front. Yesterday, Governor Hogan announced that Maryland has seen the first cases of the new so-called UK Variant of the coronavirus. While no more severe or deadly, it is significantly more transmissable. And… both patients are Anne Arundel County residents. One half of the couple had recently traveled abroad and both are now isolating at home with their two children. Nationwide, as of January 11th there were a total of 72 known cases of this new strain; however the CDC believes that it is far more widespread, just not identified yet. Once again….

On Tuesday, Annapolis will commemorate the lives lost to COVID in a city-wide bell ringing ceremony at 5:30pm followed by a moment of silence. Just under 400 county residents have lost their lives to the virus and currently we are averaging 3 deaths per day. You can expect to hear bells ringing from St.Mary’s, St.Anne’s, Kneseth Israel, Mount Olive AME Church and others. If you have a bell at home, please feel free to join in. Just prior to the ceremony, Mayor Buckley along with OEM Director Kevin Simmons will take to Facebook live for a few remarks on the City’s Facebook page.

Today at noon, the General Assembly will gavel in for the vastly different legislative session. The session is scheduled to last 90 days and is expected to focus considerably on social justice and law enforcement issues and undoubtedly education and COVID. I have my doubts if the virus will allow them to complete the session to be honest. With the General Assembly comes the pesky lawmakers and more traffic, so as I do with boat shows and football games, I encourage patience and understanding as our town gets a bit more crowded for three months!

And finally, happy birthday to the library! The Anne Arundel County Public Library is celebrating 100 years of service to the community. We are a few days late, as the first library opened on January 8 in 1921 in the municipal building in downtown Annapolis. The library has nearly 2000 books and was open three days a week and two hours a day. Today, there are 16 locations across the county and served more than 1.3 million customers in 2020. Check out their website at aacpl.net and see what they have to offer–you will be surprised. And take a listen to the two podcasts we did with CEO Skip Auld. Two of my favorites!

