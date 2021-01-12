--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Greenscape is coming to Annapolis on April 24th

| January 12, 2021, 04:17 PM

Rams Head

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2021. This year’s GreenScape will take place on Saturday, April 24.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City of Annapolis. The City provides plant materials, mulch, and yard waste bags, and in turn, members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis.

Organizational meetings will be held virtually in 2021 as this year’s program is different from years past. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on both Wednesday, February 3 and Wednesday, March 3. It is requested that all volunteers attend both meetings because important up-to-date information will be shared about GreenScape during each session.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Please check the GreenScape web page and the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Facebook and Twitter accounts to find a direct link to the virtual meetings a few days prior to each scheduled meeting.

You can download the GreenScape 2021 order form starting Wednesday, February 3 at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected] before Wednesday, March 3.

For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«