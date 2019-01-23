Niumatalolo hires Stutzmann as new offensive assistant coach

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo announced today that he has hired Billy Ray Stutzmann as an offensive assistant coach. Stutzmann comes to Navy from the University of Hawai’i where he was an offensive assistant coach and worked with the wide receivers. One of his receivers, John Ursua, led the nation in receiving touchdowns (16) and was fifth in receiving yards (1,343). Hawai’i finished ninth in the country in passing, averaging 310.3 yards per game.

“Billy Ray brings a lot of qualities to our program that will definitely help us,” said Niumatalolo. He is a young, smart football coach. He has been tutored by great coaches and adds a new perspective to our offense. He will continue to recruit Hawai’i, which has been a very productive state for us.”

“I want to thank Coach Niumatalolo for this incredible opportunity,” said Stutzmann. “He is one of the most respected coaches in the country and I’m honored to be part of his staff. I’m excited to study this offense and learn from an offensive staff that has been running this offense for years. I look forward to recruiting Hawai’i and keeping that pipeline open for the Naval Academy.”

Prior to Hawai’i, Stutzmann coached the running backs at Western New Mexico College in 2014, the secondary at Emory & Henry in 2015, the wide receivers at Emory & Henry in 2016 and was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Emory & Henry in 2017.

Stutzmann played four years of college football as a wide receiver at Hawai’i, catching 148 passes for 1,845 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stutzmann was a prep standout at the prestigious Saint Louis School in Honolulu, where he played alongside 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Stutzmann was a three-time all-state selection at wide receiver.

Stutzmann graduated with a degree in psychology from Hawai’i in the fall of 2013.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports