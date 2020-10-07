Monarch Academy Annapolis receives $774K in state grants to expand pre-K and facilitate distance learning

Monarch Academy Annapolis received two competitive grants from the state of Maryland: a $600,000 Prekindergarten Expansion Grant funding the school’s new full-day pre-K and a $173,997 Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund grant supporting the school’s efforts to reach students and families and build community during virtual learning.

“We’re excited to make the most of these grants. Launching a pre-K is vital to Annapolis families and creates access and opportunity for student learning for our youngest learners during this challenging time,” said Rachel Amstutz, principal of Monarch Academy Annapolis. “The grants help us ensure our students continue to receive a strong education and essential social-emotional supports, while our teachers receive training and preparation for implementing distance learning.”

The Prekindergarten Expansion Grant, awarded by the Maryland State Department of Education, funds 60 income-eligible seats for 4-year-old students. The program launched in September. Students may apply for available seats. The program will equip children with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary for success in kindergarten and beyond. Monarch Academy Annapolis offers an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, which challenges students to think critically and take responsibility for their learning as they explore local and global issues.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund grant supports resources and activities benefiting students, families and educators at Monarch Academy Annapolis during distance learning. Funding allows the school to purchase supplies for students and additional tools and training for teachers and administrators, including staff attending a Harvard University course this summer on teaching and learning in a distance learning environment. It also supports projects promoting collaboration between teachers, school counselors and families.

Awarded by the Maryland State Department of Education, the grant channels federal CARES Act funds to schools “that demonstrate unique strategies to address academic accessibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant recipients have presented creative strategies to support disengaged students, students with disabilities, teachers, and families in need,” according to a press release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

Monarch Academy charter and contract schools in Annapolis, Glen Burnie and Laurel, Maryland are affiliate members of The Children’s Guild Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations and dedicated to transforming how America educates and cares for its children through education, behavioral health and national training and consultation services. Affiliates of The Children’s Guild Alliance include The Children’s Guild, The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School, The Academy for Working Students (TAWS), TranZed Apprenticeships, Transformation Education Institute and The National Children’s Guild Fund.

