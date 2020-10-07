Another shooting in Annapolis sends 21-year old man to shock-trauma
The Annapolis Department is investigting a shooting in the Bay Ridge Gardens community. Police responded just after 7:00pm to the unit bock of Bens Drive for a shooting.
On arrival, police found a 21-year old male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot to the back. A Maryland State Police helicopter was brought in to fly the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.
At this time, there is no word on any suspects, the condition of the victim or the motive.
This story will be updated.
