Legacy Business Spotlight: Art Things

| November 02, 2019, 12:00 PM

It was 54 years ago in October when Art Things opened at 2 Annapolis Street in West Annapolis. It was 1 year ago when Skye Vasquez purchased the business for her love of art and to honor her grandmother!

Today we learn of the origins, the growth, and what is coming online for Art Things as Skye navigates the second half-century of one of Annapolis’ first women-owned businesses.

Have a listen!

