Wondering about car insurance? Make sure you know these Maryland requirements

Just a few factors play into the type of insurance required by your home state. For example, frequent inclement weather or higher theft rates in your zip code can increase your insurance premium. Maryland is one state that requires more insurance coverage than other states. If you’re interested in Maryland auto insurance plans, be sure to do your research beforehand.

Follow below as we discuss the insurance coverage requirements for the state of Maryland.

New to Maryland? Welcome, hon!

Let us begin by mentioning the state’s vehicle registration laws. Unlike other states, Maryland is unique in that they require a state inspection known as the Maryland Safety Inspection. To register your vehicle in the state of Maryland, you will need to receive a certificate from this inspection to certify your vehicle has passed the test.

Thankfully, it’s not a difficult task, as there are authorized inspection stations in each county. Following registration, you will be required to pass an emissions test as well. Both of these must be conducted as they are two separate tests.

Driving Without Insurance? Not a Wise Idea in Maryland.

There is no joking around in this state if you’re caught driving without insurance. The following penalties are to be expected:

Fine of $1,000

Imprisonment up to 1 year

Confiscation of license plates

Uninsured motorists penalties for each lapse of insurance coverage- $150 after the first 30 days and $7 for every day after that

Buckle Up: Auto Insurance Requirements in Maryland

Minimum Liability Coverage- 30 / 60 / 15

$30,000 minimum for bodily injury per person

minimum for bodily injury per person $60,000 minimum for bodily injury per accident

minimum for bodily injury per accident $15,000 minimum for property damage per accident

Liability insurance is required by law in the state of Maryland. This type of coverage covers injuries, lost wages, and pain and suffering you cause to other drivers/passengers in the accident. However, this never pays for injuries to you or damage to your vehicle.

Uninsured / Underinsured Motorist Protection

Up to $30,000 for bodily injury per person

for bodily injury per person Up to $60,000 for bodily injury per accident

for bodily injury per accident $15,000 minimum for property damage per accident,$250 deductible for every accident you claim

This type of insurance coverage goes toward protecting you in the event you are involved in an accident with another party who does not have any or enough insurance coverage. Maryland stands out here because the state requires uninsured motorist property damage coverage (UPMD) that aims at covering the damages on your vehicle.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

$2,500 per person

PIP coverage helps cover medical expenses that either you or passengers in your car incurred during the accident. Maryland is a no-fault state. Meaning that under PIP, regardless of the party at fault, $2,500 of medical expenses are covered.

Now, PIP has a few different options such as full and limited coverage. Full includes things like medical expenses, 85% of income loss, reasonable household services, and funeral expenses. Limited includes the same type of coverage but only to individuals in your household under the age of 16, persons who have not limited their PIP in a separate policy, and injured while as a passenger on someone else’s car or as a pedestrian.

Although coverage is legally required in Maryland, it’s always a good decision to protect yourself and your investment with purchasing insurance coverage. Talking to your insurance provider about additional coverage options is also not a bad idea because the more coverage you have, the better you’re protecting yourself. Maryland has made it easy to obtain all the requirements and be a protected driver by law.

As the locals say, “There’s no place like Merlin!”

