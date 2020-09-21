--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Suspects rob cabbie of $1000 with short barreled shotgun

| September 21, 2020, 10:24 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is invesigating the mid-day armed robbery of a taxicab driver in the Admiral Oaks neighborhood off of Admiral Drive.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 2:56 pm officers responded to the 400 block of Captains Circle for a report of an armed robbery.

A cab driver reported being robbed of $1000 by two subjects. One of the subjects displayed what was described as a short barreled shotgun.

No injuries were reported and the suspects were not located. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Annapolis Police Detectives at 410-260-3439.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«