Suspects rob cabbie of $1000 with short barreled shotgun

The Annapolis Police Department is invesigating the mid-day armed robbery of a taxicab driver in the Admiral Oaks neighborhood off of Admiral Drive.

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 2:56 pm officers responded to the 400 block of Captains Circle for a report of an armed robbery.

A cab driver reported being robbed of $1000 by two subjects. One of the subjects displayed what was described as a short barreled shotgun.

No injuries were reported and the suspects were not located. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Annapolis Police Detectives at 410-260-3439.

