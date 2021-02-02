SECU MD Foundation wants to award $115,000 in scholarships

SECU , Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, announced it will award $115,000 in scholarships through the SECU MD Foundation in 2021. This year’s scholarship fund, the Foundation’s largest disbursement to date, will mark the 15th anniversary of the SECU scholarship program.

Applications for the 2021 SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program will be accepted from Feb. 1 through April 30. The Scholarship Program is open to all SECU members who will be attending a two or four year college, university, trade or technical school for the Fall 2021 semester for either undergraduate or post-graduate work regardless of whether classes are virtual or in-person.

“The cost of higher education has increased exponentially,” said Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at SECU and President of the SECU MD Foundation. “Student debt can cripple a graduate’s financial wellbeing when they enter the workforce and young adulthood — a time when they’re especially vulnerable. It is our privilege and responsibility to help offset those costs and set them up for success. We look forward to supporting the next generation on their educational journey.”

Since the program’s inception in 2007, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation have awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to over 250 SECU members and their families pursuing higher education. It is part of SECU’s ongoing commitment to support the continuous learning and educational needs of those they serve.

“Through community support of the Scholarship Program we are humbled to watch it grow and more so, to be able to positively impact hundreds of student recipients,” said Sarah Ryan, Assistant Vice President of Community Outreach for SECU and Director of the SECU MD Foundation. “Now in its 15th year, we look forward to celebrating that milestone by increasing the award designation to $115,000 in order to deepen and expand that impact.”

This year’s recipients will be announced in June. To apply and learn more about the SECU MD Foundation’s Scholarship program visit: www.secumdfoundation.org/scholarship-program .

