Suspect Shoots at Officers in Cape St Claire

Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public to shelter in place and avoid the area near Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood near Annapolis.

Police responded to the area for an armed suspect and when they arrived, shots were fired at a police car shattering a window. The suspect is still at large.

#ShotsFired #AvoidTheArea Officers responded to the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive for an armed subject in the area. When officers arrived one of their windows was shot. No injuries. Suspect is still at large. Please shelter in place. We will update ASAP. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 13, 2021

We have confirmed that Broadneck High School is on lockdown and assume other area schools are as well.

This story will be updated.

