Suspect Shoots at Officers in Cape St Claire

| September 13, 2021, 10:22 AM

Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public to shelter in place and avoid the area near Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood near Annapolis.

Police responded to the area for an armed suspect and when they arrived, shots were fired at a police car shattering a window.  The suspect is still at large.

We have confirmed that Broadneck High School is on lockdown and assume other area schools are as well.

This story will be updated.

