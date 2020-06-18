Anne Arundel County Police investigating 5th shooting in less than 48 hours

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sixth shooting in the past two days. The latest one happened in a hotel in Brooklyn Park.

On June 17, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m. officers responded for a shooting at the Comfort Inn located at 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the hotel.

Officers rendered medical assistance until the arrival of paramedics. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

This is the fifth shooting (and the sixth victim) in Anne Arundel County in less than 48 hours.

