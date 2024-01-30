Daily News Brief | January 30, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

There were two truly frightening robberies and assaults in Anne Arundel County. The Annapolis Film Festival is looking for filmmakers to participate in their “Shorts Challenge.” Annapolis GreenScape is scheduled for 420. And Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming up at the end of February! Our list for the daily local news email newsletter is growing, and I thank you. And ticket Tuesday is a bit different this week–everyone is a winner!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a legal brief!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

This week’s ticket Tuesday is for everyone–and it is a great show at Maryland Hall! Intrigued? Hang on– or as my mom used to say… hold your horses–despite me never having a horse or a pony! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

In Glen Burnie, on January 26, a frightening robbery and assault occurred at an Exxon gas station on Ritchie Highway. Just before 10 pm, three juvenile female suspects assaulted a 27-year-old woman as she was getting gas, kicking her in the head, and stealing her purse. Officers apprehended one suspect, while the others remain at large. If anyone has any info, 410-222-4700.

A separate incident in Odenton on January 27 involved a 19-year-old male victim. He arranged to meet a woman he had been communicating with on the Internet. When he arrived at the meeting spot, he was ambushed by eight suspects, assaulted, and robbed. Police are seeking two females of unknown race, one white male, and 5 Black males. Again, any tips to 410-222-4700.

The Annapolis Film Festival announced its Annual Shorts Challenge, inviting filmmakers to present innovative short film concepts. This year’s theme is “OUT OF THE BOX,” encouraging creativity in filmmaking. The winner will receive a $30,000 production package. The submission deadline is February 23, 2024. The festival, supported by leading industry sponsors, will take place from April 4-7. More info at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson have launched GreenScape 2024. The volunteer initiative beautifies the city by planting and maintaining gardens in public spaces. Participants must pre-register to receive plants and materials. Two organizational meetings are scheduled, and the planting day is set for April 20. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the link to register for the plantings!

Annapolis Restaurant Week, now in its sixteenth year, is set to begin on February 24th. This nine-day event will feature over 40 local restaurants, offering special breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. The event supports local businesses in the off-season and is popular for dining out and carryout, with reservations recommended. So start saving the calories because this is the best week of the year for foodies! The list is growing daily, but all the info is at, appropriately enough, AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. I just peeked, and we’re at 12,260 subscribers! WOW! Thank you! But we’re greedy, so if you can mention it to a friend, neighbor, or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link right here in the show notes, and feel free to forward. And remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

As we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and we are waiting on some new tickets from Rams Head on Stage, but you still should check out the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. But today, we have a gift to EVERYONE from Live Arts Maryland. As we told you, they are bringing in Paul Shaffer (Letterman’s longtime band leader) and his band to Annapolis on February 17th! And if you go to LiveArtsMD.org and grab some tickets to the show, use the code EOA25 when you check out and save 25%. I just got mine last night, and the whole checkout process is a bit long, but at the very end, there is a box that says “Do You Have A Code?” and just pop in EOA25 and BOOM! This will be a fantastic night!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now, hang tight because we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

