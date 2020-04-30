“Herrmann
Hyattsville man arrested for prostitution and human trafficking in Annapolis

| April 30, 2020, 03:51 PM

On Thursday, April 23, members of the Annapolis Police Department Intel Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit, and FLEX Unit, working with the Maryland State Police, conducted an operation in reference to prostitution and human trafficking in the City of Annapolis. The operation led to the arrest of a 40-year old male from Hyattsville, MD.

The Annapolis Police Department received complaints about prostitution and human trafficking in the City of Annapolis.  The investigation revealed that females were driven to the City for the purpose of prostitution.  Detectives identified the suspect and contacted him by phone  to request for a female for prostitution.  The suspect drove the female to the predetermined location in Annapolis where he was arrested.

“I appreciate the police work and cooperation between agencies in getting human traffickers off the streets,” said Gavin Buckley, Mayor of Annapolis.

The suspect was charged with sex trafficking and prostitution along with three other criminal charges related to the crime.

“This is another example of law enforcement partnerships working together to protect the community and the vulnerable,” Chief Jackson stated.  “We are extremely grateful for the partnerships and the funding through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.”

This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Annapolis Police Department and Maryland State Police under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).

