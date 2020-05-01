Red Maryland: Maryland’s conservative website and podcast calling it quits

Red Maryland the largest conservative political website and podcast network in Maryland, will be ceasing operations effective Thursday, June 4th.

“When Red Maryland started, we knew that Maryland needed coverage and discussion of state and local politics from a conservative perspective. It still does,” said Red Maryland co-founders Brian Griffiths and Greg Kline in a joint statement. “Despite nearly 13 years of effort on Red Maryland’s part, so much of conservative media these days is focused on national politics and ‘owning the libs’ as opposed to cogent thought and discussion of campaigns and issues. Combine that with voters and consumers of media on social media devoting 98% of their attention to President Trump and his decisions and ignoring important issues at the state level, it felt like we were in a vicious cycle where our efforts are becoming more and more unrewarding.”

“This reality for someone who donates their time and effort to a project like Red Maryland is that these conditions result in one thing: Burnout.”

Red Maryland will continue normal operations, including coverage of Maryland’s June 2nd primary through the June 4th episode of Red Maryland Radio, which will be the 1,803rd and final podcast produced by Red Maryland

The show will also be broadcast on Facebook Live

Griffiths will be launching a new media venture called The Duckpin in June. More information is available at TheDuckpin.com, which can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

He will also be continuing his column with The Capital as well as posting content on his personal Twitter and Facebook pages.

Mr. Kline will focus on his legal practice and has no plans to blog or podcast beyond that.

Red Maryland is Maryland’s Conservative Voice. Since 2007, they have been Maryland’s leader in Conservative news, analysis, opinion, and new media. Their work has been featured in The Baltimore Sun, The Capital, the Washington Post, the Frederick News-Post, RedState.com, and many other outlets. Team members have appeared on WBAL-TV and Maryland Public Television as well as WBAL, WEAA, WCBM, WMAL, WGMD, NRANews.com, and many other radio stations.

In 2011 The Red Maryland Network was launched, the only Maryland Podcast network dedicated to state and local politics, which features news, commentary, and opinion.

The Frederick News-Post has called Red Maryland “the state’s most respected conservative voice” and The Washington Post has listed it as one of Maryland’s most influential blogs in every list they have compiled.

For additional information please check out their FAQ page regarding the closure.

