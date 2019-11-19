Joe McGovern of Stan & Joe’s Saloon inducted into the Bartender Hall of Fame

On Tuesday, November 19th at 7:00pm, representatives of BARTENDER Magazine, a national trade journal, will honor Stan & Joe’s Saloon owner, Joe McGovern, with its Hall of Fame induction ring ceremony. Former inductees into the Hall of Fame will join in the presentation. The event will be followed by Stan and Joe’s annual “Fastest Bartender Contest” that will benefit The Lighthouse’s homeless prevention services. Bartenders will compete in three rounds of accuracy, speed and finesse starting at 9 p.m.

Affectionately known as “Little Joe,” McGovern and his business partner, Stan Fletcher, have owned the West Street bar since 2007. They own another waterfront location, Stan & Joe’s Riverside, in Galesville, Anne Arundel County.

As part of his Hall of Fame honor, Joe was featured in a two-page spread of the fall issue of Bartender magazine. As stated in the article, “Joe has dedicated himself not only to a level of professional bartending but also a classic old-school attitude, that a professional bartender helps his community….In the small town of Annapolis everyone knows that if there’s a good cause Joe (and Stan) are already working on it. He is very proud of his affiliation with local firefighters, police officers, first responders, and naval officers.”

Joe began his bartending career nearly 40 years ago, starting in Georgetown working at college bars before eventually setting up shop in Annapolis with his wife, Tracy.

“I am humbled by this award and have been truly blessed over my career to have an exemplary crew of teammates, but mostly my wife and fellow bartender, Tracy, who has allowed me to follow my dream of being a pub keeper,” said Joe.

BARTENDER Magazine is the only magazine in the world specifically geared towards bartenders and is one of the very few primarily designed for servers of alcohol. The magazine, in its 40th year, currently has a print circulation of 260,000 with a significantly larger online audience and social media following.

